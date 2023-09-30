M53 bus crash: School coach driver named as Stephen Shrimpton
- Published
The school coach driver who died after a crash on a motorway has been named.
Stephen Shrimpton, 40, and passenger Jessica Baker, 15, died after the vehicle struck a reservation and overturned on the M53 in Wirral on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
Four others were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 14-year-old boy with life-changing injuries. They remain in a stable condition.
Thirteen passengers also suffered minor injuries.
Mr Shrimpton's family described him as a "loving husband and father".
He was "a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritise others over himself", they said.
"Stephen will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. The family have requested privacy at this devastating time."
The coach had been carrying students from West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School when the collision occurred at about 08:00 BST on Friday near junction 5 at Hooton.
