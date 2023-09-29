M53 crash: Teenage victim named as Jessica Baker
The teenage girl who died in the school bus crash on the M53 in the Wirral has been named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker.
She was a passenger on a coach that struck a reservation on the motorway in Merseyside shortly after 08:00 BST.
Merseyside Police said the bus had been taking pupils to Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby and West Kirby Grammar School at the time.
The coach driver, who has not been named, was also killed.
Police said a total of 58 people were involved in the incident, including a 14-year-old boy who was being treated in hospital with life-changing injuries.
The force said of 52 other people who had been taken to a clearing centre in Wallasey after being hurt, 39 were released with no need for further treatment, while 13 were treated for minor injuries.
The family issued a photograph of her as officers said they had requested privacy.
A police statement said: "Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.
"Jessica's family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via the Merseyside Police news office as appropriate."
Emergency services including two air ambulances were called to the scene between junction four at Bebington and junction five in Hooton.
Alder Hey Children's Hospital and North West Ambulance Service earlier declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later stood down.
The motorway has been closed to allow for an investigation into the circumstances of the crash and Highways England said it was expected to be shut for the rest of the day.
Ch Supt Robson said officers were providing specialist support to the families involved.
"We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved and they witnessed the incident and they too will be provided with specialist trauma support," he added.
Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley said the community would come together to support the families involved in the "absolute tragedy".
Merseyside Police said a scheduled closure of the Birkenhead Tunnel from 21:00 had been cancelled and the tunnel would remain open as long as the motorway was closed.
