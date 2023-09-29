M53 crash: Girl, 14, and driver killed after school bus overturns
A 14-year-old girl and a coach driver have died after a school bus overturned on a motorway.
The coach struck a reservation on the M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, shortly after 08:00 BST.
Merseyside Police said the bus had been taking pupils to Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby and West Kirby Grammar School at the time.
Emergency services said 54 people were onboard and two children were seriously injured.
Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service, told a press conference they were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. Fifty children were taken to a casualty clearing centre in Wallasey, she said.
Ch Supt Graeme Robson, of Merseyside Police, said eight children were then transferred from the clearing centre to Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals.
Police said the motorway would remain closed while an investigation into the circumstances of the crash continued.
Alder Hey Children's Hospital and North West Ambulance Service earlier declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later stood down.
Ch Supt Robson said officers were providing specialist support to the families involved and were also working with the two schools and locals councils.
He added: "We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved and they witnessed the incident and they too will be provided with specialist trauma support."
Simone White, director for children, families, and education at Wirral Council, said the authority's focus was "supporting the pupils, families, and wider school community who will have all been affected by this incident".
"As a council we will continue to work with other local areas and all those who are affected," he said.
