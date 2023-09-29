Wirral crash: Motorway shuts after coach overturns
- Published
A coach has overturned on a motorway in Merseyside.
The crash happened on the M53 in Wirral shortly after 08:00 BST, National Highways said.
Emergency services including an air ambulance have been sent to the scene between junction 4 at Bebington and junction 5 in Hooton.
The road has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes. Diversions have been put in place.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.