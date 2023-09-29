Wirral school coach overturns on motorway
- Published
A school coach has overturned on a motorway with an air ambulance called to the scene.
It happened on the M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, shortly after 08:00 BST, National Highways said.
Calday Grange Grammar School, based in Birkenhead, confirmed one of their school buses was involved and was "assisting students and families".
Emergency services have been sent to the scene between junction 4 at Bebington and junction 5 in Hooton.
The section has been closed in both directions and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Diversions have been put in place.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.