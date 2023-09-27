Driver who killed former Widnes Vikings star in crash sentenced
A motorist who killed a former professional rugby league player in a crash has been sentenced.
Ex-Widnes Vikings star Liam Walsh, 23, was trying to flag down a taxi when he was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa while standing on Cronton Lane, Widnes, in September 2021, Cheshire Police said.
Driver Glyn Davies, 59 and of Widnes, admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention.
He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.
Davies was also banned from driving for five years, ordered to complete 20 days rehabilitation, and handed a four-month electronic curfew between 20:00 and 6:00.
Mr Walsh was struck shortly before midnight on 18 September 2021.
He was taken to hospital but died a few hours later with his family beside him, police said.
'Very special person'
Mr Walsh's family spoke after Davies, of Deepdale, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.
They said his death had "left a gaping hole in our family that will never be filled - what happened that day was totally avoidable, but due to the actions of one man, Liam has been taken from us forever".
The family added: "No sentence will ever make up for our loss and nothing will bring him back.
"Liam was a considerate and caring young man who touched the hearts and enriched the lives of everyone who knew him.
"He was dedicated to his partner and any spare time Liam had was spent with his family and friends.
"He was a kind, gentle soul with the biggest heart - he lit up any room he walked into and he was a true gentleman.
"It was a pleasure and an honour to have him in our lives for his 23 years and we will... forever be proud of him."
Mr Walsh made six appearances for his hometown club at Super League level, making his debut in 2017, having come through the club's academy and gained international honours.
He left the club in 2019.
Vikings' then chief executive Phil Finney said he was "devastated".
"Liam was a very special person and a very important part of our club for a number of years.
"He made a lasting impression on everyone he met with his sense of humour and contagious personality, he was a one-off and will be remembered with great fondness by all at the club."