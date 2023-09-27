Liverpool City Region mayor to meet Everton's new prospective owners
Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram is set to meet Everton's prospective owners to seek assurances over their plans for the club.
Mr Rotheram will meet representatives from American investment fund 777 Partners on Wednesday after the firm agreed to buy a 94% stake in the club.
The city mayor said he wanted assurances over the future of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
The £760m ground is due to be completed in late 2024.
Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Mr Rotheram said there would be "ramifications" for the regeneration of the north of the city if the stadium's construction were to stall.
"We want to know when the stadium will be finished and whether it will be on schedule for the season after next", he said.
"Everton is the catalyst for the renaissance of that whole area of the city.
"That area has been crying out for the opportunity to pull itself up, the project gives an opportunity for the redevelopment of that whole area."
Mr Rotheram said in his meeting with 777 Partners he would be looking to find out if the owners had "the real interests of Everton Football Club at heart".
He said: "I'll be trying to ensure that they understand the veracity of the concerns of ordinary Everton fans."
Everton said closing of the transaction was expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.
777 Partners currently owns, or part owns, Genoa, Standard Liege, Hertha Berlin, Vasco de Gama and Melbourne Victory, as well as the London Lions basketball team and British Basketball League.
When the takeover was announced on 15 September, 777 Partners founder and managing partner Josh Wander said the firm was "committed to partnering with the local community over the long term".
Mr Wander also said the firm would be "working on important projects such as the development of Bramley-Moore Dock as a world-class stadium venue."