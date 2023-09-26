Labour conference: Police impose restrictions on drones
Flight restrictions on drones will be imposed across Liverpool city centre during the Labour Party's annual conference.
Police have said the airspace restriction will be in place between 22:00 GMT on 6 October and 05:00 on 12 October.
It will be an offence for any unmanned aircraft to fly below 1,500ft above sea level without police permission.
Anyone breaching the order could have their equipment seized.
Ch Insp Iain Wyke, of Merseyside Police, said it was to "keep delegates and the wider public safe."
He added: "Specialist resources, made up of Merseyside Police officers and officers from regional and national teams, including air support, will be in place for the duration of the conference.
"We are also working with partners including the local authority, other emergency services, businesses and the Labour Party to ensure it is a safe and secure event."
Full details of the restrictions are available on the Civil Aviation Authority's website.
Labour's conference will run from 8-11 October and will be based at the M&S Bank Arena on the waterfront.
The event saw around 12,500 delegates descend on the city last year and, according to LabourList, an independent website that supports the party, numbers could be as high as 15,000 this year.