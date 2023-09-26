Boy, 4, airlifted to hospital after fall from second-floor window
- Published
A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from the second-floor window of a house, police have said.
Emergency services were called shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday to Hall Street in Southport, Merseyside.
The North West Air Ambulance airlifted the youngster to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
Police said the boy required urgent medical attention but were unable to give an update on his condition.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.