Boy, 4, airlifted to hospital after fall from second-floor window

North West Air AmbulanceNWAA
The boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool

A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from the second-floor window of a house, police have said.

Emergency services were called shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday to Hall Street in Southport, Merseyside.

The North West Air Ambulance airlifted the youngster to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Police said the boy required urgent medical attention but were unable to give an update on his condition.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.