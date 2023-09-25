Child serial killer Lucy Letby to face retrial over attempted murder charge
Serial killer Lucy Letby will face a retrial on an outstanding charge of attempting to murder a baby girl.
Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after being convicted last month of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others, at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
However, the jury at Manchester Crown Court had been unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.
A provisional trial date of 10 June 2024 at the same court was fixed.
Letby attended the hearing via videolink from a conference room at HMP New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
Sat behind a desk, she spoke only to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the proceedings.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told the hearing - also at Manchester Crown Court - it was seeking a retrial on the case of Baby K.
Letby's barrister told the court she maintained her innocence on all charges.
