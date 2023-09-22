Woman dies after falling into Liverpool's Albert Dock
- Published
A woman in her 60s has died after she fell into Liverpool's Albert Dock.
Emergency crews were called to the area, popular for its restaurants and bars, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday and pulled the woman from the water.
Merseyside Police said she was taken to hospital but she died later.
A spokesman said a cordon was removed about an hour after the rescue, which involved two fire engines, a coastguard team and police.
