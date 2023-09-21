Wirral homes plan on site of Stone Age discovery dropped
- Published
Plans to appeal against a council's decision to reject a bid to build new homes on green belt land where items from the Stone Age were found have been dropped.
Developers Leverhulme Estate wanted to build 240 homes on land around Greenhouse Farm near Greasby in Wirral.
The firm said the decision comes after a separate appeal to build new homes elsewhere in Wirral was refused.
Leverhulme said it would review future appeal decisions and consider options.
A Neolithic blade from the Stone Age and the foundations of old settlements, which were 6,000 years older than Stonehenge and older than the Egyptian pyramids, have been found at the site.
Roman coins have also been discovered on the land.
'Disappointed'
Thousands of people had signed a petition opposing the application saying the plans would put pressure on local services and called for a proper excavation of the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It comes after separate plans for about 800 new homes in Irby, Pensby, Barnston, Heswall and Raby Mere were rejected by the government earlier this month after seven planning applications were knocked back by Wirral Council.
Nigel McGurk, head of land and planning at Leverhulme Estate, said: "Further to last week's inspector's decisions, it is clear that addressing the matters relating to Wirral's absence of a deliverable Local Plan is the immediate priority for Leverhulme in providing much needed new homes.
"The decision to withdraw Leverhulme's appeal regarding Wirral Council's refusal of its Greasby application is in line with this position.
"While we are disappointed not to be able to pursue this appeal at this stage, Leverhulme will continue to work with others to highlight the urgent need for the delivery of housing in Wirral.
"Leverhulme will also be reviewing the inspector's appeal decisions over the coming weeks, considering various options."
He added: "We remain fully committed to playing our part in addressing Wirral's acute housing shortage - especially family and affordable homes."
Wirral Council has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk