James Bulger's mum 'shocked' about killer's parole hearing
The mother of murdered toddler James Bulger has said she is "deeply concerned" about the prospect of one of his killers being released.
Jon Venables served eight years for the two-year-old's murder in 1993 and was freed on licence, along with Robert Thompson, and given lifelong anonymity.
But in 2017 he was jailed again for having child abuse images on his computer.
On Wednesday it emerged Venables had been granted a parole hearing.
Denise Fergus said hearing news had left her in a "state of shock".
Issuing a statement on her behalf, the James Bulger Memorial Trust said: "Denise remains deeply concerned about the potential release of Jon Venables, whom she considers to be one of the biggest dangers to our country.
"She firmly believes that if he is released he will undoubtedly offend again. The thought of him being allowed back into our communities is undeniably alarming."
The trust said she would like to "express her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown their support for her and her family during this difficult time".
"Your unwavering support is greatly appreciated", the trust added.
James was tortured and killed by Venables and Thompson, who were both aged 10 at the time, after they took him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside.
In 2010, while living under a new name, Venables was jailed after child abuse images were found on his laptop. He was released after serving three years and given a second new identity.
However, in 2017 he was sent back to prison for 40 months after more abuse images were discovered on his computer.
Venables had an application to be freed rejected in 2020 following an assessment of his case.
The Parole Board said an oral hearing was listed for a parole review.
A spokesman said members would "read and digest hundreds of pages of reports" in the lead up to the hearing.
"Evidence from witnesses including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements are then given at the hearing," he said.
The prisoner and witnesses would then be questioned at length, he said, adding: "Protecting the public is our number one priority."
The hearing is scheduled for 14 and 15 November, and a decision on whether prisoners can be released is usually made within 14 days.