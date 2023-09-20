Driver who killed teenage biker in St Helens crash jailed
- Published
A driver who killed a teenager when he crashed into two motorbikes has been jailed for 10 years.
Brandon Glover, 25, admitted causing Harley Lea's death by dangerous driving in St Helens in the early hours of 4 October 2022.
The 17-year-old died from head injuries in hospital following the crash on Park Road.
Glover, of St Helens, also admitted two counts of causing injury by dangerous driving at Liverpool Crown Court.
Two other men needed hospital treatment for serious injuries after the crash.
Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald, of Merseyside Police, said: "This was a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.
"Although no sentencing can bring back Harley, I sincerely hope that today's result can bring some sort of comfort to his family."
He said he hoped the sentencing demonstrated the force's commitment to prosecuting dangerous drivers.