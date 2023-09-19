Tributes to Runcorn mother killed in motorbike crash
Tributes have been paid to a "loving member of the community" who was killed in a motorbike crash.
Nicola Jane Connolly, 54, died after the motorbike she was passenger on collided with a van on the A533 Northwich Road in Bartington, Cheshire.
Ms Connolly, from Runcorn, was airlifted to hospital for treatment following the incident on Friday but died two days later.
Her family have said she would be "truly be missed".
Ms Connolly worked as a classroom assistant and lollipop lady for schools in the local area, her family said.
In a statement, issued by Cheshire Police, her family said her work was "a devotion rather than a job".
They added: "Nicola was a loving member of the community and the local schools."
She was a "loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, auntie, and beloved friend to many. Words cannot describe how much she will truly be missed".
They thanked the emergency services and members of the public for their "help during the incident and ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time".
Inquiries in relation to the collision remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force.