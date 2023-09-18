Liverpool city centre road closed after man hit by van
- Published
A major city centre road has been closed after a man was struck by a van.
Emergency services remain on the scene after the collision in Liverpool earlier.
Merseyside Police arrived at the scene at 15:45 BST after a male pedestrian was hit by a van on Hatton Garden, near its junction with Dale Street.
Officers put cordons in place on Dale Street and Hatton Garden following the incident and closed a section of the road.
The driver of the van stopped at the scene.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said: "We have launched an investigation following a serious road traffic collision on Hatton Garden in the city centre, involving a white van and a male pedestrian.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened and the events leading up to the incident to please get in touch."