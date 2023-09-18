Probe as puppy swung around and dumped in bin bag
The RSPCA is investigating after a five-month-old puppy was seen being swung around in the air before it was found dead in a bin bag.
Council workers in Cheshire found the chihuahua-type dog dumped in a bush in playing fields in Blacon.
Witnesses said the puppy was being hurled around by people who were also throwing bottles on 6 September.
Another dog found in the same area has been taken into the care of the local authority.
An RSPCA vet said blood was visible around the animal's head and face but it was not possible to determine the cause of death.
The pet was wearing a brown collar and had been microchipped, although the details had not been updated.
Early inquiries revealed it was born in April and then apparently sold to two men around Easter time.
Officers for the animal welfare charity are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Inspector Caren Goodman-James, said: "We're very concerned about the circumstances in which this poor puppy was found and the reports of alleged mistreatment leading up to the discovery of his body.
"We'd like to thank the police and the local authority for their assistance, as well as members of the public who reported their concerns about the situation. If anyone has first-hand information which could assist our investigation we would urge them to get in touch."