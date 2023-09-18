Anger as deckchairs block road in uni freshers week gimmick
A series of deckchairs laid out across a main road to welcome students to the University of Liverpool has been branded "a joke."
The chairs were laid out along Brownlow Hill as part of the university's freshers week for new students.
A temporary ban on cars using the area is also in place as young people descend on the city.
However, the decision has not gone down well with commuters making their way into the city centre.
Posting on X, one person said he had to take a "two-plus mile detour because of a load of empty deckchairs" and described the installation as a "joke".
Liverpool Council has put in place a series of signed diversions for the duration of the closure at Brownlow Hill's easterly junction with Mount Pleasant.
All vehicles are prohibited from using the 80m stretch of road until 25 September, or until the early completion of the event, according to a notice placed online by the city council.
According to the university's website, freshers events will take place until 22 September.
This year's welcome event is not the first time the deckchairs have graced the streets.
In 2021, the seating was laid out for young people on green space in Abercromby Square.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it had contacted Liverpool Council and the University of Liverpool for comment.