Merseyside Police officer who had sex with victims guilty of misconduct
- Published
A Merseyside Police officer, who had sex with vulnerable women while on duty, has been found guilty of misconduct in public office.
Adam Hoyle, 39, had sex with one woman when he was meant to be searching for a missing person, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The watchdog found he formed inappropriate relationships with three women he met after they reported being victims of domestic or sexual abuse.
He will be sentenced on 27 October.
Hoyle, who was based at Lower Lane police station in Liverpool, was found guilty of misconduct in public office after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court - having admitted three further counts at an earlier hearing.
He was also convicted of three counts of unauthorised access to computer material, which he had denied.
'Disgusting betrayal'
The IOPC said it had begun investigating allegations of inappropriate contact after a referral by Merseyside Police in November 2019.
In two of these cases, Hoyle, of Yelverton Close, Halewood, visited the women while on duty and travelled in a police vehicle to have sex, the police watchdog said.
In October 2016, he was supposed to be looking for a high-risk missing person at the time of one of the visits.
The IOPC also found evidence he attempted to initiate a sexual relationship with another woman.
Catherine Bates, of the IOPC, said: "There is absolutely no place in policing for officers who abuse their position for a sexual purpose.
"PC Hoyle's vile actions are a disgusting betrayal of the trust placed in officers by the public."
She said: "Our investigations found he not only took advantage of his job to pursue sexual relationships with vulnerable women, but in one case he visited a woman to have sex with her when he was supposed to be helping search for a high-risk missing person.
Merseyside Police will arrange disciplinary proceedings "in due course" for Hoyle, she added.