Lifeguards commended for capsized Wirral boat rescue
- Published
Three lifeguards who rescued a group of people from a capsized boat off the coast of Wirral have been commended for their skills and bravery.
Four people had got into difficulty after a pleasure craft they were onboard capsized off Harrison Drive beach, Wallasey in April last year.
Cameron Jacobie, Hayley Webb and Holly Barden received the RNLI's Alison Saunders Award for their actions.
Pete Rooney of the RNLI said the trio had shown "exemplary decision-making".
The Alison Saunders Award is presented by the charity each year for a single notable rescue across the UK and Ireland, recognising the skill and bravery of RNLI lifeguards.
Lifeguards Ms Webb and Ms Barden, who had been working her first shift for the RNLI, were at Harrison Drive beach when they were alerted a pleasure craft, with four people onboard, had capsized 300m offshore.
Two people had decided to attempt to swim to shore, while the other two had stayed with the capsized vessel.
The pair alerted the coastguard and Ms Barden entered the water with a rescue board and helped the two casualties who were swimming away from the capsized vessel to a place where they could safely return to shore.
She then returned to the capsized vessel to help the two remaining casualties at the capsized pleasure boat who were distressed and shouting for help.
Mr Jacobie was working at neighbouring New Brighton beach and responded to the scene with a rescue watercraft.
The pair then helped the two casualties on to the rescue craft and transported them safely back to shore.
The RNLI's inshore lifeboat from New Brighton station arrived shortly after and recovered the pleasure craft.
Pete Rooney, RNLI Lifeguard Lead, said the award recognised the trio's "exemplary decision-making, timely communications and excellent teamwork between the two lifeguard units".
He added: "Of particular note, was the calmness and professionalism displayed by Holly Barton. Even though this incident occurred during her first shift, she displayed skill and bravery beyond her experience."
The lifeguards received a glass trophy and framed certificates and a sum of £500 to be used to further their lifeguard training experience.
