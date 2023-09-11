Lucy Letby: Candles lit to remember nurse's victims
Almost a hundred people gathered at a candlelit vigil to remember the victims of nurse Lucy Letby.
The service, which was held at Chester Cathedral on Sunday, was an opportunity for people to "express their sorrow and solidarity" with the victims' families.
Letby was jailed for the rest of her life last month for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others.
Seven candles were lit at the service to remember those who died.
An eighth candle was lit to commemorate victims who may yet be unknown.
The nurse went on a year-long killing spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
After a 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, she was convicted on 14 counts of harming infants - making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.
She was given a whole-life sentence, meaning she will never be released from prison.
The Very Rev Dr Tim Stratford, who led the service, said Letby's crimes had caused a "deep sense of shock" in the community.
He said: "Although we kind of knew these verdicts were coming, it did take me by surprise. How could this happen in this community? These are truly shocking events.
"This really is an opportunity for the community to come together and look forward in hope and look forward to some healing."
Retired consultant Dr John Gibbs, who was one of the doctors who blew the whistle on Letby, was in attendance with other Countess of Chester Hospital staff.
Dr Gibbs, who gave evidence at Letby's trial, said: "It's very hard to make sense of all that's happened and why it happened, it's very difficult to appreciate the huge anguish caused to the families concerned.
"Sometimes it's just a time to pray and express sympathy with the families."
He added: "Terribly sadly we remember the seven babies who were killed, but we know the police are looking into whether there are any other babies so sadly this may not be the end."
The Crown Prosecution Service said there would be hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 25 September to determine whether to pursue a retrial in relation to the outstanding counts, which relate to five babies.