Cheshire councillor to stand trial on assault charges

Mr Boone pleaded not guilty to the charges at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court

A serving councillor is set to stand trial on assault charges.

Simon Boone, 55, of Crook Lane in Winsford, Cheshire is charged with assault by beating and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Mr Boone was elected to Cheshire West and Chester Council for the Winsford Salt of the Earth group in May.

He pleaded not guilty at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Boone was bailed pending trial at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court in January 2024.

