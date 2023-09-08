Elle Edwards: Pub shooting targets handed gang injunctions
- Published
The two intended targets of a shooting outside a pub in which an innocent bystander was killed have been banned from gang-related activity.
Elle Edwards, 26, was killed in the gang-feud shooting at the Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, on 24 December.
Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy are both serving prison sentences for assault and affray over a separate incident in nearby Rock Ferry earlier that month.
The men's two-year injunctions will be enforced on their release, police said.
In July, Connor Chapman was jailed for life and order to serve at least 48 years after being found guilty of Ms Edwards' murder.
The conditions of the orders, handed down at Liverpool County Court, mean 29-year-old Salkeld and 23-year-old Duffy - both from Beechwood - are banned from:
- Associating and communicating with named persons by any means
- Entering the Woodchurch or Beechwood/Ford Estates
- Entering any on-licensed premises on Conway Street or Argyle Street in Birkenhead
- Entering The Lighthouse Public House in Wallasey Village, Wallasey, including any outside space within the boundary of the premises
- Either directly or indirectly using or threatening to use violence against any person or property including via phone or internet
- Either directly or indirectly engaging in any abusive or threatening conduct including via phone or internet
- Owning or having with him more than one mobile phone and SIM card
- Owning or having with him any mobile phone or SIM card that has not been disclosed
Merseyside Police said any breaches of the injunctions could result in the men being arrested and taken to court.
Ch Insp Tom Welch said the gang injunctions were part of the force's "ongoing and relentless work" to combat serious and organised crime in Birkenhead.
"Gang-related activity has a profoundly detrimental effect on those who live or work in areas where these criminals carry out their business, often recklessly with complete disregard for others," he said.
"The prohibitions detailed in these injunctions are widely known by our local officers and will be policed rigorously."
