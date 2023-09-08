Warrington father and son jailed for sexually abusing two girls
- Published
A father has joined his child rapist son in jail after the pair sexually abused two girls.
Terrence Brown, 60, was found guilty of 11 sexual offences, including inappropriately touching the victims and showing them cartoon pornography.
His son, Lee Brown, 21, previously admitted sexually assaulting the girls, including oral rape, and was jailed for four years and four months.
Terrence Brown, of Great Sankey, was sentenced to six years and six months.
Liverpool Crown Court heard police received reports that Terrence Brown had sexually abused two girls in Warrington between 2017 and 2021.
During the investigation, the victims disclosed his son had also sexually assaulted them between 2017 and 2018.
'Horrendous abuse'
Cheshire Police said the pair had abused the girls separately and were not aware of each other's crimes.
Terrence Brown had denied sexual touching but was found guilty after a four-day trial.
Lee Brown admitted abusing the girls and claimed he did so because he was curious. He was jailed in May.
Det Con Irene Cadman said: "This is a horrific situation in which two young girls were subjected to horrendous abuse on separate occasions by a father and son.
She commended the bravery of the victims, who had been "put through the stress of a trial" by Terrence Brown.
"Now, both Lee and Terrence are facing time behind bars and I hope the conclusion of this case helps bring some closure for the victims," she said.
The force said it hoped the sentencing would encourage other victims of sexual abuse to contact police.