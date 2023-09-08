Watchdog investigates man's death after Merseyside Police restraint
The police watchdog is investigating the death of man who was detained by officers and restrained "because he appeared agitated".
Barry Morris, 37, became unwell after being put in handcuffs and leg restraints in St Helens, Merseyside, on 20 August, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
He was taken to hospital but died two days later
Merseyside Police said Mr Morris was detained following a welfare call.
Officers were sent to Gartons Lane and on arrival they restrained Mr Morris because he appeared agitated before paramedics took him to Whiston hospital, the IOPC said.
Investigators are following up on initial lines of inquiry, obtaining initial accounts and checking body worn footage and available CCTV.
Merseyside Police mandatorily referred the force to the IOPC because Mr Morris was in contact with officers prior to falling ill.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Morris's family and friends and all those affected by his death.
"Given Mr Morris fell unwell after being detained and died, it is important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the actions and decision-making of officers."
She said the watchdog had been in touch with Mr Morris' family and explained the remit of the investigation.