Old Swan murder: Woman jailed for stabbing man to death
- Published
A woman who stabbed a man to death has been jailed.
Dylan Bacon, 39, was discovered on Rock Grove in Old Swan, Liverpool, with fatal stab wounds on 14 March 2022, Merseyside Police said.
Learna Cheng, who is also known as Lea Rose, pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Bacon but was convicted by a jury following a trial.
The 27-year-old, of Rock Grove, Old Swan, was sentenced to 16 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
Mr Bacon was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.
Speaking after Cheng's sentencing, Dave Brunskill, of Merseyside Police, said the trial had been "heartbreaking" for his family as they had to relive his final moments.
He said Mr Bacon's death demonstrated the "devastation and long-lasting impact" that acts of violence had, not just on victims, families and friends but also the emergency services and those who saw him dying in the street with serious stab wounds.
Mr Bacon's family have previously said he was "gifted with the bluest eyes and dimples" and was "loved by everyone in Old Swan".
"The stories of Dylan will live on, we love you so much - 'One kiss is all it takes'," they added.
