Litherland murder charge after man fatally stabbed at home
A man has been charged with murdering a 32-year-old man who was fatally stabbed.
Matthew Horton was pronounced dead after police were called to a disturbance at a home on Sefton View, Litherland at 23:30 BST on Tuesday.
Liam Thomas, 25, of Wooden Avenue, Crosby has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed item, Merseyside Police said.
He is due to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on Friday.
A 31-year-old woman from Litherland, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail, the force added.
