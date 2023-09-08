Lucy Letby: Vigil to 'express sorrow and solidarity' with victims' families
- Published
A candlelit vigil to remember the victims of nurse Lucy Letby is set to be held in a city's cathedral.
The service will be held at Chester Cathedral at 18:00 BST on Sunday.
The Very Rev Dr Tim Stratford said the event would be an opportunity for people to "express their sorrow and solidarity" with the victims' families.
Letby was jailed for the rest of her life last month for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others.
The nurse went on a year-long killing spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
After a 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, she was convicted on 14 counts of harming infants - making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.
She was given a whole-life sentence, meaning she will never be released from prison.
Dean Stratford said: "When something like this happens in the community, it does touch you deeply in complex ways.
"One of the feelings I've had has been a sense of shame. How could this happen in this community?"
He said since the guilty verdicts were returned "a number of people who describe themselves as mothers in Chester told us they wanted to come and express their sorrow and solidarity with those who have suffered so much".
"We're offering people an opportunity to gather together to lament," he said.
Dean Stratford said candles would be lit for the babies that died and there would be an opportunity after the service for congregation members to light their own candles and spend time in quiet reflection.
To help manage numbers, people are being asked to reserve their place with a free ticket which can be booked on the cathedral's website.