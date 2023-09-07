Lucy Letby: Chester FC condemn 'appalling' chanting
Chester Football Club have condemned an "appalling" Lucy Letby chant heard from fans during their match against Hereford, which is where the serial killer was born.
The nurse was jailed last month after being found guilty of murdering seven babies at at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.
She was also convicted of trying to kill six other infants.
The club said they would review CCTV footage to identify those involved.
Letby, 33, is the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history and was given a whole-life sentence, meaning she will never be released from prison.
'Ashamed'
Chester lost 2-1 to Hereford in the National North League game on Tuesday at the Deva Stadium.
Some fans were reportedly heard referencing Letby while taunting the Hereford supporters, in what the club described as "reprehensible behaviour".
Vice Chairman Jim Green said: "Chester FC condemns the appalling chant heard during our match with Hereford.
"We are ashamed to be associated with anyone responsible for the chant and will be reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved and take the appropriate action.
"It is reprehensible behaviour and demonstrates a deeply concerning lack of compassion, understanding and decency."
He said the impact of Letby's "horrifying crimes" continued to be felt throughout the Chester community.
"The collective thoughts of the football club, our staff and supporters remain with the families and loved ones of the babies," he added.
Last month, new guidance was released by the Crown Prosecution Service around punishments for tragedy chanting.
Meanwhile in July, English football's governing body the FA announced new rules that included a section on tragedy chanting, saying anyone who commits this "vile form of abuse" could be banned from stadiums and arrested.
Hereford FC has been contacted for comment by the BBC.