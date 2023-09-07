Lucy Letby: Court to hear retrial plan for outstanding charges
The Crown Prosecution Service is set to announce whether it intends to bring a fresh trial against Lucy Letby in relation to several outstanding attempted murder charges.
The nurse was jailed last month after being found guilty of murdering seven babies at at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.
She was also convicted of trying to kill six other infants.
But the jury failed to reach a verdict on six counts of attempted murder.
The CPS said there would be hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 25 September to determine whether to pursue a retrial in relation to the outstanding counts, which relate to five babies.
According to CPS guidance, the decision to seek a retrial will depend on the public interest.
The guidance states that "only cases involving significant public interest factors in favour of prosecution warrant a retrial".
Various factors are taken into account when considering a retrial after a jury has failed to reach a verdict.
They include the merits of the case, the likely reasons for the jury's failure to reach a verdict, the public interest in seeking a verdict, the interests and views of the victims, any views expressed by the trial judge, the prosecuting advocate's opinion and the views of the police.