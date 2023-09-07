Rare Bornean orangutan born at Chester Zoo
The birth of a rare Bornean orangutan was a "positive step" for the protection of the highly threatened species, a zoo has said.
It comes as Chester Zoo unveiled the first images of the critically endangered orangutan born on 31 August.
The zoo, which has not yet been able to establish its gender, is celebrating the arrival of another healthy Bornean orangutan on the planet.
Mark Brayshaw from the zoo said it was "incredibly special".
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), lists Bornean orangutans as critically endangered in the wild, ranking them as one of the species which requires the highest conservation priority.
"The birth of an animal that's so rare is always something to celebrate and seeing the new baby in the arms of mum Sarikei is incredibly special," Mr Brayshaw, head of mammals, said.
"She's a great mum and has spent the first few days cradling her baby closely, feeding it regularly and building close bonds - all the signs are great so far."
It was born following an eight-and-a-half month pregnancy.
He said a new addition, within the international conservation breeding programme working to safeguard the future of the species, was a "hugely positive step in the right direction".
Rampant habitat destruction has seen the rainforests of Borneo cleared for agriculture, logging and unsustainable oil palm plantations, the zoo said.
Coupled with illegal hunting and conflict with farmers when orangutans enter areas where their forest homes once stood, have driven the animals to the very edge of existence, it added.
Mike Jordan, animal and plant director at the zoo said: "The birth of a Bornean orangutan holds an incredible amount of significance for those fighting for this species."
As well as the conservation, he said the zoo was working with partners to help tackle the deforestation and the palm oil crisis in the region.