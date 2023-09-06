Boy, 3, seriously hurt in Wirral dog attack
A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being bitten on the face by a dog.
The child suffered "significant injuries to his cheek and nose" and was taken to hospital where he will receive "a considerable amount of medical treatment", Merseyside Police said.
The attack happened on Merlin Road in Oxton, Wirral at about 17:50 BST on Tuesday.
The dog, a Huntaway Cross breed, has been destroyed, the force confirmed.
A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of an out of control dangerous dog in a public place.
Det Insp Phil Ryan said: "This a was a terrifying attack on a young boy who was with other children when he was bitten by a dog on Merlin Road.
"No-one else was hurt during the attack and the young boy is receiving treatment in hospital."
He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information that "could be vital" to the investigation.
Det Insp Ryan also urged dog owners to be mindful of their animals' behaviour, particularly when they are out in public spaces and asked that any dogs "liable to be aggressive" be put "on a lead or muzzled".
