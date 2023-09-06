The Vivienne: Man admits assaulting Drag Race star in McDonald's
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting the star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, The Vivienne.
Alan Whitfield, 50, punched the celebrity in the face in McDonald's on Edge Lane, Liverpool, on 16 June and then ran off, Merseyside Police said.
Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, admitted assault by beating at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
A Newton hearing, which is held to determine the facts of a case, is due to take place on 1 December.
The prosecution claims it was a homophobic attack, but the defence disputes this.
The Vivienne was winner of the first season of the BBC Three show in 2019.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.