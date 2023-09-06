Wirral man says he was pleased to donate kidney to partner

Rob Fennah
Rob Fennah did not hesitate to help his partner when she needed a kidney transplant

A man who donated his kidney to save his partner has said he was "pleased to be able to do it" because they always do everything together.

Theatre producers Rob Fennah and Lynn McDermott, of Wirral, live and work together and say they are best friends.

Mr Fennah gave her one of his kidneys in March when she needed a new one.

The show now goes on for their play By the Waters of Liverpool after her transplant, and delays caused by Covid-19 and a theatre closure.

Mr Fennah did not hesitate when his partner's kidney disease rapidly deteriorated and she was told she needed a transplant.

Lynn McDermott says her partner Rob Fennah has been "a rock"

"He's always been matter of fact about it," Ms McDermott told BBC North West Tonight.

"I've been more worried about it but he took it in his stride.

"Right up until he had the operation, even since."

She added: "He's been a rock really."

Mr Fennah said: "I'm pleased it was me that was able to do it because we always do everything together - so being laid up for a week or two as well, too."

The 64-year-old playwright and theatre producer said: "That is the way we do things. We share everything."

He added: "We find things that are impossible and then we set about thinking how we can do them."

Helen Forrester was born in Hoylake and died aged 92 in 2011

The pair have been undeterred by Ms McDermott's illness, as well as delays caused by Covid and the closure of the Epstein Theatre, where their play had been due to run.

Mr Fennah has adapted By the Waters of Liverpool from the autobiography of the late author Helen Forrester, who was born in Hoylake.

It is being currently being performed at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool before it goes on tour.

