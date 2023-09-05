Liverpool advisory panel sends report to government
The panel set up to guide Liverpool City Council out of government intervention has delivered its interim assessments on the challenges it faces.
The body was established after a second critical report by Whitehall appointed commissioners last year.
It has confirmed it has sent its report to the government.
Michael Gove, the Secretary of State, will now consider it with the document to be published "later this year", the Local Democracy Service Reporting said.
Commissioners were appointed at the city council following a damning inspection report in 2021 which described some council departments as "dysfunctional".
In August last year, Greg Clark MP, the then Levelling Up Secretary, confirmed alongside further expansion of government oversight of the city council, following a report by the team of commissioners which cast doubt on progress being made in the aftermath of the critical Caller Report.
After months of delay, the group chaired by Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor - convened for the first time in March.
Speaking in February, Mr Rotheram said the panel was "not about quick fixes but mapping out the strategic vision of the city for decades to come".
The metro mayor is joined on the panel by former chief executive of Manchester City Council, Sir Howard Bernstein, and Baroness Judith Blake, the former leader of Leeds Council to help Liverpool move forward.
In a statement posted online, it was confirmed the Liverpool Strategic Futures Panel convened to agree the recommendations of an interim report following engagement with 300 stakeholders across the region.
The statement said: "The panel tasked with supporting Liverpool's long-term future has agreed its interim assessment of the challenges facing the city, and its key areas of focus following extensive community engagement."
In a brief post on social media, Mr Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council, said: "I'd like to thank the Liverpool Strategic Futures Advisory Panel for their support.
"Their interim report on the challenges facing the city is a key piece of work and the feedback received from stakeholders is very encouraging in helping to set out a new era of partnership working."