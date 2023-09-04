Old Swan killing: Woman found guilty of stabbing man to death
A woman has been found guilty of murdering a man who was found with stab wounds in the street.
Dylan Bacon, 39, was discovered on Rock Grove in Old Swan, Liverpool, with fatal stab wounds on 14 March 2022.
Learna Cheng, who is also known as Lea Rose, denied murder but was convicted following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
The 27-year-old, of Rock Grove, Old Swan, is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday.
Mr Bacon was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.
'Prolonged agony'
Speaking after the verdict, Dave Brunskill, of Merseyside Police, said the trial had been "heartbreaking" for his family as they had to relive his final moments.
"As the jury heard, Dylan's tragically died at the hands of Cheng and she pleaded not guilty to his murder," he said.
"This prolonged the agony for his family who had to endure a month-long trial hearing about the events of that fatal night."
He added: "Nothing will bring Dylan back to them, but I hope that this conviction will give his family a sense of justice."
Mr Bacon's family have previously said he was "gifted with the bluest eyes and dimples" and was "loved by everyone in Old Swan".
"The stories of Dylan will live on, we love you so much - 'One kiss is all it takes'," they added.