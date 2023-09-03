Girl, 3, injured in Kirkby town centre dog attack
- Published
A three-year-old girl has been seriously injured after a dog bit her face, police have said.
The child was rushed to hospital after the attack outside a pub in Kirkby town centre on Saturday afternoon, Merseyside Police said.
They described her injuries as "significant" but not life-threatening. Officers seized the dog and are trying to determine the breed.
They said the animal would be humanely destroyed and a man has been arrested.
The 31-year-old, from Ormskirk, was detained on suspicion of affray and having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.
He has been taken into custody to be questioned.
Police said the scene, outside the Market Tavern pub in Newtown Gardens, was busy at the time of the attack around 15:15 BST and appealed for information.
Ch Insp Jim Wilde, from Merseyside Police, added the girl was "receiving the best possible care".
"We seized the dog at the scene, which will now be humanely destroyed, and extensive efforts are now under way to establish exactly what happened.
"This case highlights in the starkest terms the potential dangers of dogs, and I would appeal to anyone with information about dangerous dogs in their area to contact us so that we can take pro-active action."
In the UK, it is illegal to own certain types of dog, including Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro breeds.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk