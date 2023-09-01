Answers needed over couple's death on flooded road, inquest hears
Questions about the deaths of a couple on a flooded road must be answered, a coroner has said.
Elaine and Philip Marco died after becoming trapped in their vehicle in Liverpool on Saturday, a week before their 54th wedding anniversary.
Mrs Marco, 75, and her husband, 77, were pronounced dead in hospital.
At the opening of the inquest, senior coroner Andre Rebello said Liverpool City Council, Network Rail and United Utilities needed to answer questions.
The inquest heard emergency services were called after 21:20 BST to Queens Drive by members of the public reporting that an occupied vehicle was submerged in water.
Emergency services found the body of Mrs Marco, who was given first aid before being taken to hospital.
The couple's car was then located and Mr Marco was also found, who was treated at the scene before also being taken to hospital.
Mr Rebello said the "complex investigation" would take time and needed to look at how United Utilities maintained drainage and sewage around the scene in Mossley Hill.
A spokesman for the water firm said the flooding was not caused by a burst pipe.
The inquest will also examine how Network Rail managed drainage from the bridge on to the road.
There are also questions for Liverpool City Council, who are the relevant highways authority, the inquest heard.
Mr Rebello said: "Clearly there are questions that will need to be answered with regard to the highway authority, the system of work, maintenance of the road, vigilance with regard to inclement weather."
The coroner added there should be inquiries into past incidents on the road, which had been flooded on several occasions, and the "lessons learned from previous experience".
The retired couple, who were previously described as "very dedicated and devoted grandparents", ran a local catering firm.
They are due to be buried on Friday in a service attended by relatives from Australia and the US.
In a tribute, Rabbi Avremi Kievman said their deaths were "a terrible loss that will leave a mark in the whole community".
The inquest is due to resume in February.
