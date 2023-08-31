Boy, 17, charged with murder over woman's death in Warrington

Phoenix Place, WarringtonGoogle
Cheshire Police said officers had been called to Phoenix Place following reports of a "domestic incident"

A teenager has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead outside her home.

Chintzia McIntyre, 48, was found on Phoenix Place, Warrington, at about 09:40 BST on Tuesday.

Cheshire Police said officers had been called to the scene following reports of a "domestic incident".

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court later.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.