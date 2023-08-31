Boy, 17, charged with murder over woman's death in Warrington
A teenager has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead outside her home.
Chintzia McIntyre, 48, was found on Phoenix Place, Warrington, at about 09:40 BST on Tuesday.
Cheshire Police said officers had been called to the scene following reports of a "domestic incident".
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court later.
