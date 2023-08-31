Council drops plans to demolish library in Waterloo after opposition
A council's plans to demolish a library and replace it with homes have been dropped after locals opposed them.
In May, Sefton Council said its library in Waterloo would be sold and replaced with a "hub" in Crosby Village as part of a wider scheme.
The proposal was challenged by local residents who launched a petition in a bid to save the library.
The Labour-led council said it would now retain the site while "continuing to deliver the Crosby Village scheme".
In a series of reports, the council previously said the state of the library and concerns over its future viability meant it should be sold and demolished, with a replacement "hub".
Sefton Green Party co-ordinator Neil Doolin told the Local Democracy Reporting Service people in the area had been "furious" about the plans and the library was "well loved" and in a "perfect location".
In a statement, a council representative said it was "committed to its exciting and innovative project to help secure a successful and robust future for Crosby Village".
"The council's cabinet has given consideration as to how refurbishment of the existing library in Waterloo could be included in this project," they said.
"Given our high aspirations for Waterloo and Crosby, we have decided to pursue both as separate schemes.
"We will therefore be continuing to deliver the Crosby Village scheme and, at the same time, we will retain the existing library in Waterloo."
