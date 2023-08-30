Creamfields North festival sees fall in arrests
The policing operation at Creamfields North saw a fall in the number of people arrested compared to last year.
About 70,000 music fans descended on the festival in Daresbury, Cheshire, from Thursday to Monday.
Cheshire Police had warned festivalgoers attempting to smuggle drugs or weapons they would be prosecuted and amnesty bins were put in place at entrance points.
The force said 118 people were arrested compared to 164 last year.
A total of 164 crimes were reported for a variety of offences compared to 222 last year - the most common being drug-related.
Drug offences were also down, with 99 offences compared to 135 last year, police said.
Supt Sarah Heath, who led the policing operation, said: "I'd like to take the opportunity to thank the vast majority of festivalgoers for their cooperation and their behaviour and for all the agencies that worked together so well throughout.
"A conscious effort was also made to target those who were intent on supplying illegal substances at the event - which accounted for more than half of the arrests made - while we made use of other options available to us, such as community resolutions, for lower level offences."