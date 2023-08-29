Liverpool couple's flood deaths a terrible loss, says rabbi
- Published
The death of a couple who got trapped in their car in a flooded road in Liverpool will be a "terrible loss" to the community, a local rabbi said.
Elaine, 75, and Philip Marco, 77, died after getting stuck inside a black Mercedes in deep floodwater in Queens Drive, Mossley Hill, on Saturday.
Rabbi Avremi Kievman said he had been friends with the couple for 30 years.
He said they ran a catering firm for years which was popular in the Jewish community and were "very kind" people.
It follows a tribute by Mr and Mrs Marco's family who said they were "devastated and heartbroken" at their deaths.
They said the grandparents were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week adding "our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end".
Passers-by fought to help the pair, who were taken to hospital where their deaths were confirmed.
Amateur footage filmed in the area appears to show water gushing on to the road, which dips under a bridge.
'Dedicated and devoted'
Met Office data shows heavy rain at more than 32mm (1.25in) an hour was falling close to where it happened.
In a tribute, the rabbi of Chabad-Lubavitch Liverpool, said: "They were a very friendly couple, who were very kind and generous people.
"They were very dedicated and devoted grandparents. They were a quiet and humble couple.
"For many years they ran a catering business serving the community, they did weddings and bar mitzvahs.
"It is a terrible loss that will leave a mark in the whole community."
Police are appealing for anyone who was in Queens Drive and saw what happened, or stopped to try and help, to come forward.
A file has been passed to the coroner.
A spokesman for water company United Utilities said the flooding was not caused by a burst pipe.
Liverpool's deputy lord mayor Richard Kemp said he had raised concerns about flooding in the area for about 20 years.
Better lighting calls
In a letter to the council, he said short-term measures had been carried out, such as flushing out the drains, but "this has never been enough".
He called for action including a better drainage system, better lighting and an electric warning system for drivers.
A Liverpool City Council spokesman previously said highways staff had assisted the police, adding: "Our thoughts are with those involved and their families.
"The road is expected to remain closed for some time while an investigation takes place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area."
People living in the area told the BBC the road had been affected by issues with floodwater for many years.
Lorraine Waters said floodwater had been a "constant issue".
She took photos of flooding in Queens Drive twice in July 2010 showing cars stuck in water.
"This shows how long this problem has been going and for many years before, too," she said.
Ian Serjeant, 74, said: "As a schoolboy in the 1950s I remember seeing a lorry driver standing on his cab roof, the lorry almost totally submerged.
"It's very deceptive how steep the road goes down."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk