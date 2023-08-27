Two dead after driving car into flooded road
- Published
Two people have died after driving a car into a flooded road in Liverpool, police say.
Police said they were called to an incident on Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area at 21:00 BST on Saturday night.
A man and woman were found inside a black Mercedes - it is not known how they got into trouble.
Members of the public had tried to help the pair, but they were pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
They have been formally identified and their next of kin informed.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.