Creamfields North: Thousands enjoy big tunes and dance moves

Becky Hill at Creamfields NorthGeoffrey Hubbel
Becky Hill's set was one of the highlights of the weekend for many

Thousands have enjoyed a weekend of big tunes, dance moves and DJ sets at Creamfields North.

The festival in Daresbury, Cheshire, saw sets from dozens of top artists, including David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Becky Hill, Carl Cox and Fatboy Slim.

The swirling mix of music was matched by the ever-changing weather, which saw the many bucket hats double up as cover from both rain and sunshine.

Not that anything could have dampened the spirits of the exuberant crowd.

Lorenzo TNC
The crowd basked in the Cheshire sunshine as they enjoyed the festival on Saturday
Geoffrey Hubbel
The festival brings the best of dance music from across the world together for a weekend
Lorenzo TNC
The silent disco was a chance to take to the dancefloor in a slightly different way
Geoffrey Hubbel
The festival had a host of both indoor and outdoor arenas for the crowds to enjoy
Lorenzo TNC
The campsites were also a place to throw a few shapes
Geoffrey Hubbel
Even the on-site supermarket had a DJ keeping things moving
Geoffrey Hubbel
The line-up featured huge names from the world of dance music playing a mixture of live and DJ sets
Warren Simmens
It was not all non-stop dancing though, as there were plenty of chances to chill out across the site
Lorenzo TNC
There were huge moments across the weekend on the main stages
Geoffrey Hubbel
The big screens brought visuals as stunning and uplifting as the music being played
Geoffrey Hubbel
The crowds thronged to the outdoor stages all weekend, regardless of the weather

