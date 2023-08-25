Liverpool bus fire may have been started deliberately, say police
Police believe a bus fire that broke out on a busy city centre street may have been started deliberately.
The bus became engulfed in flames on Lime Street in Liverpool opposite the railway station at 18:30 BST.
Merseyside Police said the fire had now been extinguished and no injuries had been reported to the force.
"Further reports and examinations have established that the fire may have been caused deliberately at present," police said.
The force urged anyone with information to come forward as a joint investigation with the fire service was now under way.
Road closures are currently in place on the junction of Adelphi and Hanover Street, Gradwell Street and Charlotte Street.
Motorists are advised to avoid area at this time.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said a Stagecoach representative was in attendance while the fuel and battery supply to the vehicle had been isolated.
Stagecoach has been approached for comment.