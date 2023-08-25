Three arrested for murder after assault victim dies
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in St Helens.
Police were called to reports a 54-year-old man had been assaulted at a property on Brookhouse Grove at about 01:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital and discharged but collapsed at the same property the next day, police said.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital and Merseyside Police said it had launched an investigation.
The man's next of kin have been informed.
Two men, aged 54 and 42, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
The force said CCTV and witness enquiries were being carried out and asked anyone with information to contact police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.