St Helens Council still dealing with suspected cyber-attack
A council is continuing to deal with a suspected cyber-attack on its IT systems and networks.
St Helens Council said it was working with national agencies to investigate after the suspected Ransomware incident was identified on Monday.
The local authority warned the incident was having an impact on how some services were being delivered.
National Cyber Security Centre said it was working with the council to fully understand the impact.
A spokesperson for the council said it had "completed protective and preventative measures to protect services".
"This has impacted on how some of our services are being delivered, but we are working hard to adapt to the situation and work around these issues to limit the disruption experienced by our residents.
"The council's website is available, however, access to some services on it will be disrupted over the weekend.
"Thank you for your support and understanding while we adapt to the challenges this situation brings."
The council warned residents to be alert to any communications they may receive from the local authority.
"We're still working to understand more on the impact of this attack, and when we have further information we will share it with residents," the spokesperson added.
"Please be assured we are doing all we can to better understand the issues, protect our systems and continue to provide council services."