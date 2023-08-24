US-born Liverpool barista named Starbucks' best in UK
A US-born Starbucks barista has proved he really knows his beans after being named as the chain's best in the UK.
Andrew Keegan used his presentation skills, tasting expertise and knowledge of roasts to beat 15,000 employees to the coffee giant's national title.
The Liverpool-based 30-year-old said he had been most nervous about creating competition-worthy latte art.
"The biggest challenge was to create a swan, but I'm not good at that, so I did a tulip," he said.
He said he had been excited to be involved in the final, but being crowned the winner had yet to sink in.
"I really can't believe it," he said.
"I was so nervous and I'm shocked but very pleased to beat such strong competition."
Mr Keegan, who moved to Liverpool in 2014 to care for his grandmother, had worked as a waiter in the US, but found his niche at the espresso machine in the UK.
He said he had "built up" his skills over the years, but he still had to call on all his expertise to take the title.
"This contest really put them to the test," he said.
"We started off in our own branch, which was fun, [but with] each stage, it got more serious as we went from region to national."
"The biggest challenge was to create a [latte art] swan but I'm not good at that, so I did a tulip which I am very good at."
Mr Keegan works at the chain's Myrtle Street branch, which stands close to Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall and Everyman Theatre and between its two cathedrals.
He said that meant he served "a really great mix of customers".
"Some are students, others are going to theatre [and] some even ask for me by name," he said.
He added that despite having the title, he still had some tricks up his sleeve.
"It takes time to learn your craft," he said.
"It's important to remember that taste is as important as the look.
"For example, you have to get just the right amount of milk in a latte."
He will now compete with other national winners from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to be crowned the firm's EMEA champion.
