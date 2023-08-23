Creamfields North: Police issue drugs and weapons warning
Festivalgoers attempting to smuggle drugs or weapons into Creamfields North will be prosecuted, police have warned
About 70,000 music fans are expected to descend on the festival in Daresbury, Cheshire, from Thursday to Monday.
Amnesty bins will be put in place at entrance points around the site for prohibited items.
Supt Sarah Heath said those who do not use these bins and are found to be in possession of drugs or weapons would be dealt with.
"Be under no illusion - if you are caught trying to smuggle anything like this into the festival, you will be prosecuted and the impact of that is lasting," she said.
"We've seen hundreds of people charged and dealt with by the courts down the years - don't let it be you."
Event organisers had a range of security measures in place as well as drug dogs in attendance, Supt Heath added.
She said the force was as prepared as possible "for what is the biggest event that we help to police in Cheshire".
"Our main aim is to ensure the safety of festival goers and support the local community," she said.
"I know that the majority of people who will attend will enjoy the event responsibly."
The festival will see big name acts such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Pete Tong take to its stages over the bank holiday weekend.
A 25-year-old woman from South Wales died days after falling ill at the festival last year.
