Father to take legal action over Mikey Rainsford's murder
- Published
A father whose innocent son was shot dead through his kitchen window by a gang is planning to take legal action against police for opportunities he says they missed to catch the killers.
Mikey Rainsford was killed in Merseyside in 2020 in a revenge shooting he had nothing to do with.
His dad, Michael, said officers had information on the gun which was used prior to his son's murder.
Merseyside Police said it was carrying out inquiries.
Mr Rainsford said he relived the moment his 20-year-old son was killed every day.
"The window was just smashed with this roar of two bullets," he said.
"We just held on to each other. He was still with us for a moment, and in a second he just let go."
Mr Rainsford said he now had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from witnessing the attack and struggled to sleep.
"It doesn't become a distant memory, it just stays there every day. You can relive it in the night, you wake up in the night.
"People move on - but we don't. We're stuck with this for the rest of our lives. You end up having to wear a mask just to survive."
The shooting in Sefton had taken place as part of a gang dispute in retaliation for a brick being thrown through a nearby window.
At the trial, one of Mikey Rainsford's killers, James Foy, was found guilty of murder but also convicted of possession of another firearm.
Mr Rainsford said he found out that Foy's DNA had been discovered on that gun months before his son was killed and he believed that if Merseyside Police had acted on this, Mikey's life could have been saved.
He contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who have upheld some of his complaints and ordered the force to investigate.
Mr Rainsford said he was now exploring the option of taking legal action against the force.
"I know that mistakes have been made," he said.
"I'm just a grieving father, I'm not going away. There are serious questions that need to be answered by Merseyside Police."
This week has marked one year since the deadly week of gun violence in Merseyside that claimed three lives, including that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt Korbel, who was also shot and killed in her own home.
Mr Rainsford said the spate of attacks made him feel as if nothing had changed since he lost his own son.
"I'm heartbroken for the families first of all. I know what Olivia's family will have dealt with in those moments - because they were there.
"Like I was - I was there.
"There are times where there's a quietness, there's a lull. But there's almost an expectation that something is gonna happen pretty soon.
"The fact that now it's women, and it's children, as well as my son - enough is enough isn't it? When is enough enough?"
How is Merseyside affected by gun crime?
- In the year ending March 2023, Merseyside Police recorded 190 firearm offences. That's down from 211 in the 12 months prior
- Factoring in population, Merseyside has the 7th highest rate of firearm offences in England, and Wales, with 133 per million people
- The West Midlands have the highest rate, at 373 per million people
- Across England, 6,197 firearm offences were recorded by police in the year ending March 2023. That is up from 5,512 in the 12 months prior, but still below pre-pandemic levels
Source: Home Office and Office for National Statistics
Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green from Merseyside Police said the force was "committed to targeting serious and organised crime".
He added: "A complaint was received from Mr Rainsford which was reviewed and investigated fully. A written response was also provided to Mr Rainsford.
"He appealed the outcome to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and it came back to us in January 2023 to be re-investigated with recommendations for further inquiries to be carried out.
"That is still being handled and a new report will be sent to Mr Rainsford when it is concluded."
The IOPC said it had "carefully reviewed" the complaint handler's report and "as well as the evidence gathered as part of their investigation into six allegations, we upheld the review in relation to three of them".
It said further investigation was required to "reach a conclusion over whether the service provided by the force was acceptable in relation to an allegation the force missed an opportunity to arrest a suspect in relation to evidence in its possession in March 2020", along with allegations that "incorrect information" was provided to the coroner.
It said it had advised Merseyside Police to consider recording three additional complaints not addressed by the initial handling of the complaint.
"It is for Merseyside Police to carry out the additional investigational work required and the complainant will have a further right of review should they remain dissatisfied with the outcome."
